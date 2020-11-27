Virginia

One Dead, Multiple Hurt in 3-Vehicle Crash in Fairfax

Five people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

By NBCWashington Staff

A man is dead and five people are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon that involved three vehicles in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said. 

Police said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Richmond Highway at Pohick Road. 

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. 

Route 1 is closed at Belvoir Road while police investigates and drivers are asked to use an alternative route. 

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates to this developing story.

