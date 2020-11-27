One Dead, Multiple Hurt in 3-Vehicle Crash in Fairfax

A man is dead and five people are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon that involved three vehicles in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said.

Police said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Richmond Highway at Pohick Road.

Officers are on scene of a crash on Rt 1 at Pohick Rd involving 3 cars. 1 man was pronounced dead on-scene, 5 being taken to the hospital w/injuries not considered to be life threatening. Detectives from our Crash Reconstruction Unit are responding. Please use alternate route. pic.twitter.com/Wc1rI6rysn — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 27, 2020

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Route 1 is closed at Belvoir Road while police investigates and drivers are asked to use an alternative route.

