One Dead, Multiple Hurt in 3-Vehicle Crash in Fairfax

A man is dead and five people are hurt after a crash Friday afternoon that involved three vehicles in Fairfax County, Virginia, authorities said.
Police said the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. on Richmond Highway at Pohick Road.
A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Five people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Route 1 is closed at Belvoir Road while police investigates and drivers are asked to use an alternative route.
