One Dead In Prince George’s House Fire

A man died in a fire Sunday morning in Hyattsville, Maryland. Prince George's County Fire and EMS are investigating the incident.

At approximately 5:30 a.m. The fire department responded to a fire with a person trapped inside at the 5900 block of Riggs Road. First responders found a basement fire that spread to the first and second floors of a single-family home.

The man that was found trapped inside was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead when he arrived.

Two other adults in the house self-evacuated.

