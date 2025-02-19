One dead after two unrelated police-involved shootings in Northwest DC

Two unconnected police-involved shootings occurred in less than two block stretch of Georgia Avenue Northwest in D.C. Tuesday evening, one of them fatal.

A man is dead after he crashed into a police cruiser, tried to take an officer’s gun, then attempted to carjack a woman at knifepoint, police say.

Investigators describing the situation said the shootings were so close, the second one occurred in the traffic back-up from the first one.

The shots can be heard in a cell phone video taken by a rideshare driver who had pulled over on Morton Street, near the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue. He saw the white Sedan cross the double yellow line and appear to deliberately hit a D.C. police cruiser.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

A bullet hole could be seen in a window of the white car.

“And I saw that the white car right there had rammed into the police officer, and there was a lot of commotion,” said a witness named Andre. “People were just like, you know, stopping their cars and taking cover.”

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith described what happened in the moments after the crash.

“After the collision, the suspect got out of his vehicle, produced a knife and reached into the officer's cruiser through the open window, and demanded the officer's service weapon while swinging the knife towards the officer,” she said. “The officer retreated to the passenger seat of the cruiser and gave loud verbal commands for the suspect to get back. The suspect continued to swing the knife towards the officer, and the officer discharged his service weapon.”

Smith showed what she described as a picture of the knife the man was using. She said despite being shot by the officer, he got out and ran up George Avenue to a laundromat. Witnesses say he was shirtless.

“The suspect refused to drop the knife and entered another police cruiser that was further in the block. After multiple commands, the suspect gets out of the cruiser while still armed with the knife,” Smith said. “The suspect then approaches a vehicle occupied by a woman in the parking lot of the laundromat. He opened the driver's door of the vehicle while still armed with the knife in his hand and attempted to carjack the vehicle. At this time, one of our officers discharged their service weapon [at] the suspect, striking him.”

The shooting happened two blocks away and about two hours after the other police-involved gunfire incident on the 3600 block of Georgia Avenue at Quebec Street.

Police say officers doing traffic patrols heard gunshots and encountered two men shooting guns.

An officer fired at them but did not hit either man, both of whom ran from the scene.

Smith says all of the body worn cameras of the officers involved will be reviewed.