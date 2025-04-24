Once homeless, a Georgetown resident opens his home for charity house tour

When you step inside a home on N Street NW in D.C.’s Georgetown neighborhood, you can feel the Parisian flair. Built in 1890, the home was renovated by a prior owner with inspiration from the Ritz-Carlton in Paris.

Jewel box details offer surprises at every turn, including hand-painted features mimicking the Luxembourg Gardens.

“This place is unique because it kind of takes you to Europe right here in Georgetown,” homeowner Tyler Crockett said.

He’s one of seven homeowners to open their doors for the self-guided Georgetown House Tour on Saturday. The annual tour benefits St. John's Episcopal Church, Georgetown.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“I love interior design and architecture. I've done this tour two or three times in the last 10 years,” Crockett said. “So, I just reached out and I thought, hey, if you're interested, I'd love the chance to offer this up to other people because I've had such a good experience doing the house for myself.”

For Crockett, opening his home is a full-circle moment. He said he grew up in Ohio with a single mom and three brothers, at times without a place to call home.

“We were part of the same exact homeless shelter situation that St. John's does here. So, for me, it's a special place in my heart, because I have a special place for homeless people, having been homeless with my whole family. So, knowing that St. John's does that, for me it's just like a come-to-Jesus moment,” he said.

“You have people that have come through your programs that may not be in the best situations or circumstances in life, but you can get out of that and life can be good and it can be abundant,” he continued. “And I feel like, for them, I feel I might be one of their success stories, my family.”

Now a businessman, Crockett founded a company that supports the federal government.

The Georgetown House Tour began in 1931 and has raised millions of dollars to support charities that serve those in need.

Azali Kassum is this year’s co-chair and lives in the neighborhood too. She said the tour is a great way to give back to the community. The funds help people experiencing homelessness, stock food pantries and aid Georgetown Ministries, she said.

“If you love design and you love architecture and you like history, this trifecta of things, than this is the place for you,” Kassum said.

Go here for ticket information.

Sign up for our free deep-dive newsletter, The 4Front, to get standout News4 stories sent right to your inbox. Subscribe here.