On-ramp shooting causes heavy traffic on Beltway, police search for suspect

Police believe a suspect in a black Maserati SUV or Porsche SUV shot at a car on Interstate 495

By Allison Hageman

Police are searching for the driver involved in a shootout that caused major backups on the Outer Loop of the Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, Monday afternoon.

Shots fired from an SUV were reported by the victim driving a black Nissan Rogue merging onto Interstate 495 northbound from Route 4 (Exit 11) in Forestville, the Maryland State Police said in a release.

Police believe a suspect fired shots from one car into another on the on-ramp.

Chopper4 captured a video of the scene that appears to show a bullet hole in the driver’s side window of an SUV.

There were no reported injuries.

Police describe the suspects’ vehicle as a black Maserati SUV or Porsche SUV with temporary Virginia tags.

Several lanes were blocked on the Outer Loop of the Beltway during the investigation, which caused heavy traffic.

