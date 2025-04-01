Officials search for person seen kicking and dragging dog in Instagram video

After the popular social media account Washingtonian Problems posted a disturbing clip over the weekend showing a small dog being violently kicked and then dragged along the sidewalk, the Humane Rescue Alliance is turning to the public for help and offering a reward.

The video has garnered thousands of views and shares as social media users try to identify the person in the white shoes who’s pulling the leash.

“I mean, I was appalled by the video, it was pretty alarming…” said Timothy Moyer, the director of animal protection at the Humane Rescue Alliance.

Moyer spoke with News4 days after the violent video hit the web. He said they believe the video was taken along Georgia Avenue Northwest near the Safeway at Piney Branch Road.

“Both disturbing and concerning because, you know, we live in a pretty compassionate community, right, and we care about animals, at least we say we do, so when someone does something like this it’s very alarming,” Moyer said.

He said the Humane Rescue Alliance is committed to protecting animals, which is why they’re making this public push.

They want to make sure that dog is okay and find it a loving home, if it’s not being taken care of properly.

They call this a classic case of animal cruelty and are offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

“We want the public to know that we’re offering the reward and that we need their help finding this dog primarily and identifying the individual in the video,” Moyer said. “We just really want to find the dog”

The Humane Rescue Alliance is asking anyone who knows who the person in the video or anything that can help to call them.

They also said they are always looking for volunteers and Humane Law Enforcement is hiring.