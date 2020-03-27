Local
Officials: Maryland Man Led Deputies to Wife’s Body in Creek

By Associated Press

A Maryland man was arrested in the killing of his wife after leading investigators to her dead body in a creek bed near their home.

Thomas Anthony Lehan, 37, was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Katie Lehan, 34, after he told investigators where she was buried, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Multiple county and state teams had been searching for Katie Lehan since her disappearance on Sunday. Thomas Lehan became a suspect after investigators found inconsistencies in his statements, and more evidence was discovered in a search of their home, deputies said.

Thomas Lehan then told them where to find the body, they said.

