Officials knew principal was under investigation when he was promoted, report finds

Leaders in Montgomery County knew a principal was under investigation for possible sexual harassment when they promoted him, a new report found.

The report by Baltimore-based law firm Jackson Lewis found "significant and troubling" failures by senior management in the promotion of Joel Beidleman to principal of Paint Branch High School in June.

Multiple members of the promotion process "did not inquire about the specific nature of the allegations against Beidleman," the report says.

The Montgomery County Education Association released a statement, writing, in part, “There were systemic failures at every level within MCPS. We are outraged to learn how extensive the coverups, negligence, and abuses of power were."

The school board has asked the superintendent to develop a comprehensive corrective action plan.

Beidleman, who denies the allegations, is on administrative leave.