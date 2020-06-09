White House

Officials Back Off Removing Temporary Fencing at White House

By Associated Press

A demonstrator walks by the White House's recently erected security fence now turned into a memorial against police brutality and the death of George Floyd
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration appears to be backing away from its commitment to quickly remove most of a new fence blocking the public from in front of the White House.

National Park Service spokeswoman Katie Liming says her agency is in “continuing discussions” with the Secret Service about what Liming still calls the temporary fence at the front of the White House.

That's a change from the start of the week, when the park service said officials would remove “most” of the fence blocking off Lafayette Square on Wednesday.

The square historically has been one of the nation's most prominent spots for demonstrations and other public advocacy.

