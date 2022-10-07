Official: Maryland Student in Custody After Stabbing Attempt

One student was taken into custody Friday after an attempted stabbing in a Maryland high school cafeteria, according to the local sheriff's office.

One student at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School in Frederick County “brandished a knife” at another student in an isolated incident, Todd Wivell, a spokesman for the sheriff's department told The Washington Post.

No one was injured and there is no active threat, the sheriff's office said.

An on-duty school resource officer prevented the incident from escalating, Wivell told the newspaper.