Officers Fire at Suspect After Man Shot in Southeast DC: Police

A man was shot during an argument with another man in Southeast D.C. Saturday, police said, and officers fired at the suspect, who they said wouldn’t drop his weapon.

D.C. police responded to a shooting in the 400 block of Oakwood Street SE in the Congress Heights neighborhood shortly after 1 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Andre Wright said during a news conference.

Wright said that two men who knew each other were in an argument when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim was struck in the lower body and is being treated for injuries that are not life threatening, authorities said.

Wright said that when police arrived at the scene, they found the alleged gunman lying in the street pointing the same weapon at officers.

Police fired at the suspect after giving “several loud commands to drop that weapon,” authorities said.

A police spokesperson confirmed to News4 that the suspect's head was grazed by officers' gunfire. He suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The suspect was then arrested, “taken for some medical assistance” and his gun was recovered, Wright said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident between the suspect and victim. The department said it would be reviewing bodycam footage in the case.