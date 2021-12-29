Montgomery County

Officers Fatally Shoot Person in Exchange of Gunfire in Silver Spring: Police

A person was killed after firing at officers, Montgomery County police said

By Sophia Barnes

Police in Silver Spring, Maryland, fatally shot a person who allegedly fired at officers investigating an earlier shooting Wednesday, officials said.

Officers were first called to a shooting that injured a man on the 900 block of Bonifant Street about 4:15 a.m., the Montgomery County police department said. That victim was taken to a hospital.

Police were looking for a suspect’s vehicle in that shooting and pulled someone over near Wayne Avenue and Dartmouth Avenue, a residential area of Silver Spring less than a mile away from the initial shooting, police said.

A person in the vehicle shot at officers, who returned fire, police said.

The shooter was struck and died on the scene, police said. Information about their identity was not immediately released.

An investigation is ongoing. The Maryland Office of the Attorney General Independent Investigation Division responded to the scene.

