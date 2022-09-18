Anne Arundel County

Officers Fatally Shoot Man in Domestic Violence Incident

Maryland's office of Attorney General is handling the incident's investigation

By The Associated Press

Police in Maryland responding to a domestic violence incident fatally shot a man early Saturday after he pointed a firearm at officers, authorities said.

No officers were injured during the incident in Harwood, according to a news release from the office of Attorney General Brian Frosh. The office's Independent Investigations Division is handling the probe.

Anne Arundel County police officers responded to a home just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday after 911 calls reported a domestic violence incident, the news release said. As officers were en route, a 911 caller said the man involved had left the house and fired several shots outside.

When officers encountered the man, he did not comply with demands to drop his firearm, the news release said. The man raised the gun in the direction of officers, and several officers fired at him, striking him multiple times.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid, but the man was declared dead on scene, according to the news release. He was not immediately identified. The woman involved in the domestic violence incident was taken to a hospital and released.

The officers' body cameras were active during the incident, according to the news release. The footage was not immediately released.

