Officer who lost his legs trying to stop erratic Maryland driver accepts award

More than a dozen law enforcement officers received awards Friday for their work to keep roads in the D.C. area safe, including the Montgomery County officer who had his legs amputated this fall after he was struck by a teen driver who he tried to stop.

Sgt. Patrick Kepp was awarded a Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) honor at a ceremony in Tysons, Virginia. He spoke virtually from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he is recovering.

Kepp grew emotional as he thanked his family, friends and colleagues for their support.

“[…] to my law enforcement family and all those who have been incredibly instrumental in making it so I’m here today to talk to you,” he said.

Kepp got a standing ovation.

Kepp was seriously injured early the morning of Oct. 18 as he tried to stop a speeding teen driver who police say intentionally hit him on Interstate 270. Using a wheelchair after almost seven weeks of treatment, he left The R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland last week, surrounded by dozens of applauding colleagues.

NBC4’s Melissa Mollet helped present the awards on Friday and kick off this year’s SoberRide campaign. To try to prevent drunk driving, the program provides free Lyft rides up to $15 through early on New Year’s Day. Go here for more info.