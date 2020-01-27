Local
Officer Shoots, Kills Suspect Inside Cruiser in Temple Hills: Police

Officers believe the suspect may have been high on PCP, a police spokesperson says

By Darcy Spencer

A Prince George's County police officer shot and killed a suspect who was handcuffed and wearing a seat belt inside a police cruiser Monday night in Temple Hills, Maryland, a spokesperson for the police department says.

Police received a 911 call around 8 p.m. about a driver who struck multiple vehicles in the Silver Hill area and on St. Barnabas Road, Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson Christina Cotterman said.

Officers found the suspected driver on Winston Street and immediately smelled what they believed to be PCP coming from the car, Cotterman said.

They handcuffed the driver and put him inside the front passenger seat of the cruiser and put the seat belt on him, Cotterman said.

One officer got into the driver's seat of the cruiser while the officers waited on a drug recognition expert to come to the scene, according to Cotterman.

Two witnesses told police they heard a struggle coming from the cruiser and heard loud bangs, Cotterman said.

The suspect was struck multiple times by the officer's weapon, according to Cotterman.

Officers then tried to save the suspect's life, she said.

He died a short time later at the hospital.

Cotterman said the officer did not have a body camera.

The officer is on administrative leave as the department investigates.

