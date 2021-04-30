DC Police

Officer Shoot Man With Gun in SW DC Apartment: Police

By Shomari Stone

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police shot a man with a gun in a Southwest D.C. apartment Friday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment building near Arena Stage and the Southwest Waterfront Metro Station about 9 p.m. encountered the man, who refused orders to drop the gun, police said.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Officers shot the man, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Local

DC Police 50 mins ago

Group That Hacked DC Police Stole Information on Hundreds of Officers

Briar Woods High School 1 hour ago

High School Holds Prom-Like ‘Experience'

Police said another person was in the apartment but did not give any other information about that person.

Stay with NBCWashington.com for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

DC Policepolice shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us