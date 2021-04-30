Officer Shoot Man With Gun in SW DC Apartment: Police

Police shot a man with a gun in a Southwest D.C. apartment Friday evening.

Officers responding to a report of a domestic disturbance in an apartment building near Arena Stage and the Southwest Waterfront Metro Station about 9 p.m. encountered the man, who refused orders to drop the gun, police said.

Officers shot the man, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said another person was in the apartment but did not give any other information about that person.

