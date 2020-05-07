Montgomery County

Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in Montgomery County

By NBC Washington Staff

Montgomery County police respond to officer-involved shooting
NBC Washington

Here’s a look from the air at the police response.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Montgomery County police say they are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the White Oak area. 

Police received a “weapon complaint” at about 2:15 p.m. and responded to the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court. 

One person, who is believed to be an adult man, was shot and taken to a hospital. Information on his condition was not released. No officers were hurt, the department said. Chopper4 footage showed several squad cars in a parking lot.

Local

Information was not immediately released on who opened fire or what preceded the shooting. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery CountyMontgomery County Police Department
