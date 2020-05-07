Officer-Involved Shooting Investigation Underway in Montgomery County

Montgomery County police say they are investigating a shooting involving an officer in the White Oak area.

Police received a “weapon complaint” at about 2:15 p.m. and responded to the 1500 block of Hadden Manor Court.

One person, who is believed to be an adult man, was shot and taken to a hospital. Information on his condition was not released. No officers were hurt, the department said. Chopper4 footage showed several squad cars in a parking lot.

Information was not immediately released on who opened fire or what preceded the shooting.

