Prince George's County

Officer involved in shooting in Hyattsville, police say

No officers were injured, the New Carrollton police chief said.

By Joseph Olmo, News4 reporter

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting early Tuesday in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The shooting happened in the area of Annapolis Road at about 5:30 a.m. Both New Carrollton and Prince George's County Police are on the scene.

A New Carrollton police cruiser behind police tape appears to be damaged. Video shows its door and trunk popped open.

No additional information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.

