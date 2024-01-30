Officer involved in shooting in Hyattsville, police say

Police are investigating an officer involved shooting early Tuesday in Hyattsville, Maryland.

The shooting happened in the area of Annapolis Road at about 5:30 a.m. Both New Carrollton and Prince George's County Police are on the scene.

No officers were injured, the New Carrollton police chief said.

A New Carrollton police cruiser behind police tape appears to be damaged. Video shows its door and trunk popped open.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Massive police presence along Annapolis Rd in Hyattsville this morning. @NCPD_News and @PGPDNews on scene.



Still unclear what happened, but the damaged white SUV is a New Carrollton police cruiser. pic.twitter.com/l3sDrsbvJD — Joseph Olmo (@ReporterJoseph) January 30, 2024

No additional information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.