Officer injured in Southeast shootout was new to the DC police force

The D.C. police officer who was shot in Southeast Thursday was just out of the academy and on the job for less than two weeks.

The probationary officer – who was shot once in the abdomen just below his protective vest, according to two law enforcement sources – went with his training officer to the 2800 block of Gainesville Street SE after 911 calls about a man with a gun arguing with two women, police said.

As the officers pulled up, the suspect ran, and officers ran after him. The suspect turned and fired shots at the officers, police said, seriously injuring one of the officers.

A second officer shot back as other officers arrived, and one of the assisting officers shot the suspect after the suspect pointed his gun at the officer, police said.

“While they were running, there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and at least two of our officers,” acting Chief of Police Pamela Smith said. “One officer and the suspect were struck by gunfire. Officers rendered aid to the suspect until paramedics arrived.”

Two officers suffered minor injuries during the incident.

The suspect, 33-year-old Arthur Porter of Northwest D.C., was taken to a hospital where he died.

The officer who was shot was released from the hospital Friday.