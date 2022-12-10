Frederick police

Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick

Two suspects were involved in the argument. No injuries were reported

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say.

The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.

Police responded to reports of two men involved in an argument that led to the pair shooting at each other. When an officer arrived at the scene, he saw the two suspects arguing and then discharged his gun at one of them. One of the suspects then discarded his firearm and raised his hands, police said.

That suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

The incident happened shortly after the Kris Kringle parade which concerned some residents, according to police.

Frederick County police continue to investigate the incident. The Montgomery County police are investigating the officer’s use of a firearm.

Local

Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information

Arlington 3 hours ago

Man Found Dead in Arlington, Investigation Underway

carjacking 14 hours ago

Uber Eats Driver's Car Stolen at Gunpoint in Northeast DC

“Any time an officer discharges their firearm, we have an obligation to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation,” Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a release. “We appreciate the Montgomery County Police Department for agreeing to conduct the internal investigation and will cooperate with them throughout the process. Additional details surrounding the incident will be released at the conclusion of their investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Frederick policeMaryland
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us