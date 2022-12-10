Officer Discharges Gun While Responding to Escalated Argument in Frederick

A police officer discharged his firearm while responding to two men arguing, then shooting at each other in Frederick, Maryland, Friday, authorities say.

The incident happened in downtown Frederick, on South Market Street near the area of West All Saints Street at about 8:30 p.m., the Frederick Police Department said in a release.

Police responded to reports of two men involved in an argument that led to the pair shooting at each other. When an officer arrived at the scene, he saw the two suspects arguing and then discharged his gun at one of them. One of the suspects then discarded his firearm and raised his hands, police said.

That suspect was taken into custody. No injuries were reported.

Police are still searching for the second suspect.

The incident happened shortly after the Kris Kringle parade which concerned some residents, according to police.

Frederick County police continue to investigate the incident. The Montgomery County police are investigating the officer’s use of a firearm.

“Any time an officer discharges their firearm, we have an obligation to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation,” Chief of Police Jason Lando said in a release. “We appreciate the Montgomery County Police Department for agreeing to conduct the internal investigation and will cooperate with them throughout the process. Additional details surrounding the incident will be released at the conclusion of their investigation."

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.