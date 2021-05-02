Baltimore County Police Department

Off-Duty Officer Arrested on Drunk Driving Charges After 2 Pedestrians Killed in Maryland

William Collazo-Brown, 24, has been a member of the Baltimore County Police Department since 2019

By Associated Press

An off-duty police officer has been arrested on drunken driving charges after authorities say his motorcycle struck two pedestrians who died in Maryland.

Baltimore County Police say the pedestrians were struck after 2 a.m. Sunday in Dundalk. The first pedestrian, 34-year-old Joshua Day of Edgemere, was struck by a Subaru Legacy as he tried to cross North Point Boulevard.

The second pedestrian, 21-year-old Berlynn Matthews of Middle River, got out of her car to help Day. It was then that police say off-duty officer William Collazo-Brown struck both Day and Matthews with his Kawasaki motorcycle.

Both pedestrians were pronounced dead at the scene.

Collazo-Brown, 24, has been a member of the Baltimore County Police Department since 2019. He has been suspended while the police investigation continues.

