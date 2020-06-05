Off-Duty Firefighter Saves Child from Lake in Montgomery County

An off-duty firefighter and his wife pulled a child with autism out of a lake in Germantown Thursday night after spotting the child struggling in the water.

The couple saw the child in the Lake Clopper going further away from shore and the firefighter entered the water to rescue him, officials said. After the child was pulled from the water, the wife, who is a medic, checked on the child before first responders arrived.

They couple began CPR and carried the child along the trail to meet Montgomery County fire and rescue medics. The child was transported to the hospital conscious and breathing and reunited with caregivers, officials said.