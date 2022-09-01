Off-Duty FBI Officer Involved in Shootout After DC Crash: Police

An off-duty FBI officer was involved in a shootout on DC-295 on Saturday afternoon after another driver hit his car, he followed them and the other driver opened fire, authorities say.

D.C. police responded to the busy roadway in Northeast D.C., near Hayes Street NE, at about 1:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. News4 footage shows a number of bullet holes in the FBI officer's windshield.

The name of the FBI officer was not released, and the other driver fled the scene.

The FBI officer told police he was headed north on DC-295 when someone hit his Hyundai Elantra, a D.C. police report says. The other driver refused to stop, and the FBI officer followed them.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The other driver, who had three passengers, then “shot at [the FBI officer’s] vehicle several times with a handgun,” the police report says. The FBI officer returned fire and stopped his car. The other driver kept heading north.

The FBI officer was not hurt. His car had damage to the windshield, paint and the front left tire, the police report says.

All northbound lanes of DC-295 were closed for miles, and southbound traffic was delayed.

Get updates on what's happening in D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The FBI is reviewing the incident, they said in a statement Saturday.

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously,” the agency said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the officer could face charges.