Off-Duty FBI Officer Fires Shots on DC-295: Authorities

By NBC Washington Staff

An off-duty FBI officer opened fire on DC-295 on Saturday, the FBI confirmed. 

The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue NE at around 1:30 p.m. for an unknown reason. No injuries or arrests have been reported, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports northbound DC-295 is closed between Pennsylvania Avenue SE and Burroughs Avenue NE and that "southbound travelers should plan for rubbernecking delays."

“The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division,” the FBI said. 

