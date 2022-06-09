Observations From Commanders' Third OTAs: A Collision Sets Ron Rivera Off

Notes from Commanders' third OTAs: Collision sets Rivera off originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

ASHBURN — Ron Rivera had everyone's attention. That much is for sure.

About halfway through the Commanders' final open session of OTAs on Wednesday, safety Jeremy Reaves collided hard with wideout Dyami Brown.

Both players were vying for a Carson Wentz pass that was thrown a little bit ahead of Brown, and in doing so, ran into one another, with Reaves responsible for most of the power behind the hit.

As the ball fell incomplete, Brown remained on the ground — and then, Rivera exploded.

In what was his most outward display of anger since assuming control of Washington, Rivera first ripped into Reaves for being overly aggressive and then called a team-wide huddle to demand smarter behavior from everyone. Many, many curse words were loudly used during the coach's near minute-long tirade.

Afterward, Rivera told reporters he was disappointed in Reaves because the defender knows better than to be so reckless in June, and Reaves took the blame for the run-in in a separate meeting with the media. There was nothing especially dirty about it, but it still was wholly unnecessary for June.

Fortunately, Rivera revealed that Brown should be fine and simply has a "sore shoulder" as of now.

Here's a recap of all the other important events from Wednesday's action, beginning with an injury update that wasn't meant to cause alarm but will inevitably cause alarm anyways...