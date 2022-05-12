Nurses to March in DC for Better Working Conditions, COVID-19 Remembrance

Hundreds of nurses are set to demonstrate on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., Thursday to advocate for better working conditions and to remember health care professionals lost during the pandemic.

The National Nurses March is set to begin with a march towards the U.S. Capitol at 9 a.m., then a rally at Audi Field at 11 a.m.

The organization says they’re aiming to increase wages, improve staffing levels, prevent violence against health care workers and fight discrimination and bias, according to a press release.

“We’re going to have many great things happening, including music and celebration as well as a wonderful memorial for those we lost to COVID-19,” one demonstrator said. “This is our time for change."

The march coincides with the final day of National Nurses Week.