Notable Jordan shoe collaborations: A timeline originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
Air Jordan Brand collaborations might just be the most universally popular shoe in the Northern Hemisphere. Despite once being rare, new versions of the shoes are now everywhere, all the time.
The kicks started their empire back in 2005 when the Undefeated Air Jordan 4 was released, and since then, a dynasty was created. Eminem took part, Mackelmore and now even Travis Scott has a personalized mocha-colored shoe.
The shoes are far from a fad, in fact, the trend just seems to get bigger and bigger. Celebrities, multi-billion dollar companies, designer brands and even sports teams have adopted the responsibility of creating a new snazzy sneaker. It’s no wonder the iterations seem infinite.
Let’s rewind back to where it all started – the beginning of Air Jordan collaborations. Do the first generations of Jordans even begin to compare to the new models showcased today?
Though MJ produced his first shoe design, Nike Air Ships, in 1984, the Undefeated x Air Jordan 4 was the first collaboration with brand:
Undefeated x Air Jordan 4
Year: 2005
This MA-1 flight jacket-inspired model of Air Jordan was sculpted back in 2005 but never actually sold in retail. However this year, the “olive” shoe will finally be debuting in stores. The Los Angeles-based boutique’s founders James Bond and Eddie Cruz auctioned off the 72 pairs made of the model. This was the first time the Brand Jordan collaborated on a mainline product with a third party. This is and has always been one of the most popular shoes in the line.
Eminem x Air Jordan 4
Year: 2005
Similar to the Undefeated model, only 50 pairs of Eminem’s shoes were created for Slim Shady’s friends and family, leaving the shoe to go at a market price of about $30,000. The blue suede sneakers are considered to be one of the rarest Jordans of all time.
Local
Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia local news, events and information
Levi’s x Air Jordan 1 23/501
Year: 2008
These Varsity Red elephant printed shoes have a navy denim base and button-style eyelets, emulating one of Michael Jordan’s favorite clothing items – jeans. This collaboration with the famous clothing brand was MJ’s first signature shoe. Only 2,223 pairs were produced and the brand is now extremely collectible, going for about $2,000.
Eminem x Air Jordan 2
Year: 2008
These custom Eminem sneaks were slightly easier to obtain than the Eminem 4, as 313 pairs were created in comparison to 50. The shoes were a tribute to Marshall’s favorite Jordan model and simultaneously reflected content from his album ‘The Way I Am.’ The light gray suede shoe’s inspiration stemmed from the rapper’s hometown of Detroit
And the models didn’t stop there. Here are the rest of the models of Jordan shoe collaboration empire, starting with Vashtie’s Air Jordan 2:
Vashtie x Air Jordan 2
Year: 2010
Undertow x Air Jordan 2010
Year: 2010
Sole Collector x Jordan CMFT 11 SC Premier
Year: 2010
Dave White x Air Jordan 1 ‘Wings for the Future’
Year: 2011
Dave White x Air Jordan 1 DW
Year: 2012
Undertow x Jordan Super.Fly
Year: 2012
SoleFly x Jordan Spizike
Year: 2012
Don C x Air Jordan 1 ‘BHM’
Year: 2013
Dave White x Jordan Melo M9
Year: 2013
OVO x Air Jordan 10 & 12
Year: 2014
Craig Stecyk x Nike SB Air Jordan 1
Year: 2014
Macklemore x Jordan Melo M10 ‘King Salmon’
Year: 2014
TEDxPortland x Air Jordan 1 ‘Perfect’
Year: 2014
SoleFly x Air Jordan 3 ‘Lotto’
Year: 2014
Lance Mountain x Nike SB Air Jordan 1
Year: 2014
Public School x Air Jordan 1 Retro ‘PSNY’
Year: 2014
Macklemore x Air Jordan 6
Year: 2014
Slam Dunk x Jordan
Year: 2014
Fragment Design x Air Jordan 1
Year: 2014
Public School x Air Jordan 10
Year: 2015
Dover Street Market x Air Jordan 1
Year: 2015
Don C x Air Jordan 2
Year: 2015
Nicki Minaj x Jordan Jasmine
Year: 2015
Don C x Air Jordan 1 BHM
Year: 2015
Public School x Jordan Melo M11
Year: 2015
Entourage x Jordan CP3.VII
Year: 2015
Supreme x Air Jordan 5
Year: 2015
OVO x Air Jordan 8
Year: 2015
Eminem x Air Jordan 4
Year: 2015
PSNY x Air Jordan 12
Year: 2015
PSNY x Jordan Horizon
Year: 2015
OVO x Air Jordan 8 ‘U.K.’
Year: 2016
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 23
Year: 2016
SoleFly x Jordan Eclipse
Year: 2016
Laika x Air Jordan 15 ‘Kubo’
Year: 2016
Trophy Room x Jordan Reveal
Year: 2016
SoleFly x Air Jordan 23 ‘Marlins’
Year: 2016
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 16
Year: 2016
SoleFly x Air Jordan 16 'Art Basel'
Year: 2016
Kaws x Air Jordan 4
Year: 2017
Mark Wahlberg x Jordan Formula 23
Year: 2017
Atmos x Air Jordan 3
Year: 2017
DJ Khaled x Jordan Brand
Year: 2017
Transformers x Air Jordan 5
Year: 2017
Virgil Abloh x Air Jordan 1
Year: 2017
PSNY x Air Jordan 15
Year: 2017
Trophy Room x Air Jordan 17
Year: 2017
Aleali May x Air Jordan 6
Year: 2017
Union LA x Air Jordan 1 “Gold Toe Top-3”
Year: 2017
Gatorade x Air Jordan 1 High
Year: 2017
Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High “White”
Year: 2018
Off-White x Air Jordan 1 High “UNC”
Year: 2018
Vogue x WMNS Air Jordan 1 High Zip
Year: 2018
Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 1
Year: 2018
Paris Saint-Germain x Air Jordan 1 Retro High
Year: 2018
Union x Air Jordan 1
Year: 2018
Solefly x Air Jordan 1 High
Year: 2018
Spider-Man x Air Jordan 1 OG High “Origin Story”
Year: 2018
Aleali May x WMNS Air Jordan 1 Retro High Court Lux
Year: 2018
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High
Year: 2019
Shoe Palace x Air Jordan 1 OG High ‘SP Gina’
Year: 2019
Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Defiant ‘LA to CHI’ & ‘NYC to Paris’
Year: 2019
Quai 54 x Air Jordan 1 Mid
Year: 2019
Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low “Eric Koston”
Year: 2019
Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low
Year: 2019
Nike SB x Air Jordan 1 Low Eric Koston “UNC”
Year: 2019
Comme Des Garçons x Air Jordan 1
Year: 2019
Dior x Air Jordan 1 High
Year: 2020
Off-White x Air Jordan 4 Sail (Women's)
Year: 2020
What were the best Air Jordan Brand collaborations of 2021?
- Trophy Room x Air Jordan 1 High Freeze Out
- Travis Scott x Fragments x Air Jordan 1 Low
- A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 3 “Raised by Women”
- A Ma Maniére Air Jordan 1 High “Airness”
- Aleali May Air Jordan 1 Zoom Comfort “Califia” and Air Jordan 14 Low “Fortune”
- Off-White Air Jordan 2 Low
- Billie Eilish Air Jordan 15
- Billie Eilish Air Jordan 1 KO
2022 releases so far
- Air Jordan 1 High “Dark Marina Blue” – Feb. 16, 2022
- Air Jordan 36 “Infrared” – March 3, 2022
- Air Jordan 6 “UNC” – March 5, 2022
- Air Jordan 12 “Playoff” – March 11, 2022
- Air Jordan 3 “Muslin” – March 25, 2022
- Air Jordan 1 High ‘85 “Georgetown” – April 2, 2022
- Union x Air Jordan 2 – April 15, 2022
- Air Jordan 6 “Midnight Navy” – May 11, 2022
- Air Jordan 3 “Neopolitan” – May 14, 2022
- Air Jordan 5 “Green Bean” – May 28, 2022
- Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 “Reverse Mocha” – July 21, 2022
- Air Jordan 36 “Multi-Color” – July 28, 2022
- Air Jordan 8 “Taxi” – July 29, 2022
- Air Jordan 3 “Desert Elephant” – July 30, 2022
- Air Jordan 3 OG “Fire Red” – Aug. 6, 2022
Upcoming 2022 releases
- Air Jordan 3 “Dark Iris” – Aug. 24, 2022
- Air Jordan 12 “Stealth” – Aug. 27, 2022
- PSG x Air Jordan 5 Low – Sept. 3, 2022
- Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas” – Oct. 31, 2022