Youngkin commutes sentence of ex-officer who killed Tysons shoplifting suspect

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin commuted the prison sentence of a former Fairfax County officer who shot and killed an unarmed man suspected of shoplifting at a mall in Tysons in 2023.

Former police sergeant Wesley Shifflett was sentenced Friday to three years in prison after the death of 37-year-old Timothy Johnson outside Tysons Corner Center. He was convicted of reckless handling of a firearm and acquitted of involuntary manslaughter.

In a statement Sunday night, the Republican governor called the sentence “unjust.”

“I am convinced that the court's sentence of incarceration is unjust and violates the cornerstone of our justice system — that similarly situated individuals receive proportionate sentences. I want to emphasize that a jury acquitted Sgt. Shifflett of the more serious charge of involuntary manslaughter, a conviction for which the sentencing guidelines recommend no jail time or up to six months’ incarceration,” Youngkin said.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

“In this case, the court rejected the Senior Probation and Parole Officer’s recommendation of no incarceration nor supervised probation and instead imposed a sentence of five years’ incarceration with two suspended and an additional five years of probation. Sgt. Shifflett has no prior criminal record, and was, by all accounts, an exemplary police officer. It is in the interest of justice that he be released immediately,” he continued. “My action does not limit Sgt. Shifflett’s right to appeal his reckless discharge of a firearm conviction.”

Shifflett testified he shot Johnson in self-defense because he saw Johnson reaching into his waistband, possibly for a gun. Johnson was unarmed. Prosecutors said Shifflett acted recklessly by chasing Johnson into a dark, wooded area and firing two shots without ever identifying a gun.

Chopper4; courtesy of family Chopper4; courtesy of family

During closing arguments, the prosecution told the jury Shifflett was unreasonable, shot at Johnson without aiming and was not doing his job as expected.

The defense put several officers on the stand, including the Fairfax County officer who trains recruits on deadly force at the academy. They testified Shifflett complied with his training and did not have to see a gun to use deadly force.

News4 spoke with Shifflett’s defense attorney, Caleb Kershner, on Sunday night. He called the governor’s commutation “a tremendous relief.”

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano condemned the commutation.

“I’m outraged at Youngkin’s decision tonight,” Descano said in a statement. “Glenn Youngkin has spent the last four years honing his Trump impersonation, and now he’s following in his footsteps by commuting sentences just to score political points. This is an insult to all Virginians who value an untainted justice system.”

Johnson’s mother had called the original sentence a victory when speaking outside the courthouse Friday.

“This is a victory for everyone, and I don’t say ‘victory’ as any kind of loose term, because it will not bring our son back. But I do want to acknowledge that this is historical and unprecedented, and for that I am grateful,” Melissa Johnson said.

Stay with NBC Washington for updates on this developing story.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.