Potomac Crash

Wreckage of Army helicopter pulled from Potomac River after DCA crash

The Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic organization recommended airline executives decrease how many aircraft arrive at DCA per hour, from 28 to 26, an email obtained by NBC News said

By Andrea Swalec and Adam Tuss, News4 Anchor & Transportation Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Salvage crews worked on the Potomac River on Thursday morning and could be seen pulling out pieces of the Army Black Hawk helicopter that crashed with a plane last week, killing everyone on board both aircraft.

Video shows a small boat and crew members at work, removing helicopter parts.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Huge pieces of plane wreckage could be seen in a hangar a day earlier. Flatbed trucks carried the mangled parts, and a part of a plane wing was visible. Each piece was carefully transferred to solid ground as investigators keep searching for answers about the cause of the tragedy.

One week after the Potomac Crash, News4 Transportation Reporter Adam Tuss breaks down the latest developments in the investigation. 
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The salvage mission to pull helicopter wreckage from 8-foot-deep water is expected to last a few days.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s air traffic organization recommended airline executives decrease how many aircraft arrive at DCA per hour, from 28 to 26, an email obtained by NBC News said.

Potomac Crash 3 hours ago

VIDEO: Vigil for DC crash victims held on Potomac waterfront

Potomac Crash Feb 4

All 67 victims from Potomac crash recovered as more wreckage removed from river

Northern Virginia Feb 4

‘I have only tears': Coach mourns figure skaters killed in Potomac crash

This article tagged under:

Potomac Crash
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Washington Commanders The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Politics Entertainment News 4 Your Home Health Changing Minds
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us