Worker struck and killed at carwash in Fairfax

A customer at a Virginia carwash struck another car and three employees, killing one Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. as the car exited Flagship Carwash in the 10800 block of Fairfax Boulevard in the city of Fairfax, police said.

Three employees were taken to the hospital, where 62-year-old Martha Clemencia Nguyen was pronounced dead.

The other workers’ injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

“Our thoughts are with the individuals involved, and our focus remains on providing our full support to them,” Flagship Carwash said in a statement.

The driver stayed at the scene. Neither speed nor alcohol appears to have caused the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

