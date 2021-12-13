Northern Virginia

Worker Evacuated After Crane Truck Overturns on I-66; Major Delays Reported

The worker was being evaluated by paramedics, officials said. Information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

By Clara Garcia

A crane truck overturned Monday in a work zone on Interstate 66 in Northern Virginia, trapping a worker and causing significant traffic delays, fire officials said.

The worker was evacuated and was being evaluated by paramedics, officials said. Information on possible injuries was not immediately available.

Fairfax County Fire Rescue responded just before noon to the westbound lanes of I-66, close to Route 50.

The truck operator had become trapped in the cab of the crane, authorities said. They were extricated by fire crews, officials said at about 1 p.m.

It is not yet clear how the crane overturned, authorities said.

Video captured by Chopper4 showed the truck turned on its right side, with the crane hanging over a ravine.

Significant delays were reported on the westbound lanes of I-66 after Nutley St, authorities said.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

