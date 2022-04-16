Shooter Sought After Teen Injured Near Carnival at Woodbridge School: Police

Police are looking for at least one suspect who fired a gun in a Woodbridge high school parking lot Friday night, striking a 14-year-old girl, officials said.

The girl is expected to survive, Prince William County police said Saturday.

During a carnival on the grounds of Gar-Field High School, two groups leaving got into a verbal argument, police said.

Then, multiple gunshots erupted about 9:20 p.m., police said. The shots spurred people to flee the carnival.

Officers ran toward the shots, found the girl shot in the abdomen and rendered first aid, police said.

It’s unclear if the girl knew the people involved in the shooting, police said.

Multiple shell casings were found, police said.

Witnesses saw one potential suspect flee toward Smoketown Road, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white shoes, police said.

A car was also hit by a bullet, but the driver was not injured, police said.

Police are asking for witnesses to turn over photos or videos of the time before, during or after the shooting.

