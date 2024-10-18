Prince William County

Woman walking dog on sidewalk is hit and killed by driver in Woodbridge

Maria Isabel Cardozo was the victim of a crash on Mapledale Drive on Thursday. Charges against the driver are pending

By Mauricio Casillas, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman out walking her dog was hit and killed in Woodbridge, Virginia, early Thursday when a driver crashed onto the sidewalk, authorities say.

Maria Isabel Cardozo was the victim. She was 57, worked as a nanny and was married for more than 30 years, her husband said.

Cardozo was walking her dog on Mapledale Drive near Miles Court at about 6:35 a.m. when the driver of a Nissan Versa left the street, drove onto the sidewalk and hit her. Cardozo was pronounced dead on the scene, Prince William County police said.

Cardozo’s dog was later found near her home and was not hurt.

Charges against the driver, a 30-year-old Woodbridge man, are pending as the investigation continues. Alcohol and drugs were not factors, according to police. It wasn't immediately clear why the driver went off the road.

Flowers and a cross were placed at the scene of the crash as neighbors cope with Cardozo’s death. She was a wonderful neighbor who cared deeply about others, they said.

“Cherish the people that you have in your life,” neighbor Gershom Kenyata Murray said. “If you have the opportunity, hug the people that you love. You never know when it’s going to be the last time.”

