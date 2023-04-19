Woman Shot, Multiple Homes Struck by Gunfire in Prince William

A woman was injured and multiple homes were struck by gunfire in a shooting in Prince William County Wednesday evening.

The shots were fired in the area of Wharf Lane and Olde Port Lane in Triangle, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital, police said.

Police believe the shooter or shooters left the area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with Maryland license plates.