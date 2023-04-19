gun violence

Woman Shot, Multiple Homes Struck by Gunfire in Prince William

By Tom Lynch and Matthew Stabley

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was injured and multiple homes were struck by gunfire in a shooting in Prince William County Wednesday evening.

The shots were fired in the area of Wharf Lane and Olde Port Lane in Triangle, police said.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital, police said.

Police believe the shooter or shooters left the area.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with Maryland license plates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceCrime and CourtsNorthern VirginiaPrince William County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us