Woman Shot, Killed as Loudoun County Deputies Respond to Stabbing: Sheriff

A woman was fatally shot Friday after Loudoun County deputies responded to a stabbing at an apartment, authorities said.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the 46600 block of Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area about 4 a.m.
Deputies found a woman with stab wounds inside an apartment, the sheriff’s office said.
Another woman, who was allegedly armed with a knife, left the apartment and wouldn’t drop the knife, authorities said.
She allegedly lunged at deputies and was shot, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital and died.
The stabbing victim was also taken to a hospital. Her wounds are not considered life-threatening, authorities said.
It’s unclear how many deputies fired, but none were injured, authorities said.
Virginia State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
