LOUDOUN COUNTY

Woman Shot, Killed as Loudoun County Deputies Respond to Stabbing: Sheriff

A woman was found with stab wounds in a Potomac Falls apartment, then another woman who allegedly lunged at deputies with a knife was killed in a deputy-involved shooting, authorities said

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A woman was fatally shot Friday after Loudoun County deputies responded to a stabbing at an apartment, authorities said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to the 46600 block of Ellicott Square in the Potomac Falls area about 4 a.m.

Deputies found a woman with stab wounds inside an apartment, the sheriff’s office said.

Another woman, who was allegedly armed with a knife, left the apartment and wouldn’t drop the knife, authorities said.

She allegedly lunged at deputies and was shot, authorities said. She was taken to a hospital and died.

The stabbing victim was also taken to a hospital. Her wounds are not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

It’s unclear how many deputies fired, but none were injured, authorities said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Northern Virginia

News4's Northern Virginia Bureau Chief Julie Carey has been covering this side of the state since joining NBC4 in 1992. She's joined by reporter Drew Wilder.

homeless men attacked 16 hours ago

Virginia Attorney General, Prosecutor Spar Over Criminal History of Suspect in Homeless Attacks

Civil War History Mar 17

Stafford County Civil War Graffiti Relocation OK'd, Makes Way for Warehouses

Virginia State Police will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

LOUDOUN COUNTYofficer-involved shooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us