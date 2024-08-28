Woman, man killed in shooting outside Sterling office building

A woman and a man, both in their early 20s, were fatally shot early Wednesday outside an office complex in Sterling, Virginia, authorities say.

Someone shot the victims about 4:30 a.m. in a back parking lot near an office building in the 21000 block of Ridgetop Circle, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.

The victims have been identified as Mijal Conejero-Romera, 22, of Sterling, and Diego Alexander Woollett, 22, of Arlington.

Before the shooting, an argument began at an apartment complex next to the office parking lot, Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said. Crews responding to calls about the argument found the victims near a fence that separates the office parking lot from the apartment building.

The victims died at a hospital a short time later.

The shooter is still on the loose.

“It appears from everything that we see so far, that it's a targeted shooting, but, but it does concern me that we have that person that that committed this crime is still on the loose, so that's why we need to have the public help us with trying to determine who this person actually is, and then we can kind of go after them and make sure we get that person locked up and behind bars," Chapman said.

Investigators could be seen examining the crime scene and marking evidence near a dumpster later Wednesday morning.

Chapman said one of the shooting victims lived at the apartment complex.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have seen the incident or who may have information to call Detective Grimsley at 703-777-1021.

