Woman killed, son injured in Fairfax County hit-and-run

A hit-and-run driver struck a woman and her young son in Fairfax County last week, killing the mother and injuring the boy.

Erica Tibbs; her partner, Christian Saidi; and their son, Hezekiah, had just stepped off a bus after a dinner out at McDonald’s Jan. 29.

Saidi crossed Richmond Highway near Buckman Road first, though not in a crosswalk. He said it was clear when 33-year-old Tibbs and Hezekiah began to follow, but an SUV suddenly came toward them, hitting them.

“And the car just come out of nowhere,” Saidi said.

Saidi said he ran to them, performing CPR on Tibbs, then checking on Hezekiah as a good Samaritan stopped traffic.

Saidi rode in the ambulance with his son. When he got to the hospital, he learned Tibbs had died.

The driver continued north on Richmond Highway before ditching the SUV, police said.

Hezekiah’s head wounds are healing. Saidi and his son are staying at a hotel, as Saidi doesn’t want to go back to the Richmond Highway area for fear of flashbacks.

“I’m dreaming or is it a movie?” he said. “But people say it’s not a movie. It’s real life.”

Saidi said Tibbs was a wonderful mother full of kindness.

“She’s a good mother. Everybody love her,” he said. “She doesn’t have any problem with anybody. She take care of me, of everybody.”

Her aunt said Tibbs grew up in Alexandria and was loved, valued and respected in the community. She was the oldest of five siblings.

