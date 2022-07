A woman was found dead inside a home in Springfield, Virginia, Fairfax County police said Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called about noon to a home in the 5200 block of Rolling Road in Springfield. The victim was apparently stabbed to death.

The killing does not appear to be a random act, police said. Preliminarily, the woman's death is believed to be domestic-related, they said.

No information was immediately available on a suspect.

