Witnesses intervene in spree of assaults, carjackings in Fairfax County

By Julie Carey, News4 Northern Virginia Bureau Chief

Witnesses intervened when a man went on a assault and carjacking spree in Northern Virginia late Saturday afternoon.

Ranzo Johnson, 38, assaulted a woman in Annandale and took her car, Fairfax County police said.

Johnson crashed the car at a 7-Eleven at Richmond Highway and Lukens Lane and tried to carjack another vehicle, police said.

There was a child inside that car, and three men dragged Johnson out and chased him.

Johnson tried to steal a car at an auto dealership, police said, then crossed the street and began beating up a man and attempted to steal his car.

Witnesses stopped Johnson, police said, and officers arrived.

Johnson is hospitalized and will face multiple charges.

