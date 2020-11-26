With Cancer in Remission, Virginia Man Waiting for Bone Marrow Transplant

Like many in 2020, a Virginia family hasn’t had the year they wanted, but this Thanksgiving, they’ve got everything they need.

When Jim Lloyd was in the hospital battling acute myeloid leukemia, his family couldn’t be by his side because of the pandemic.

In May, he felt well enough to leave eighth-floor room at Virginia Hospital Center and get face-to-face with his wife and family through a window.

Thursday he was frying a turkey as has for several years now.

"I'm thankfully in a remission, and the remission presents an opportunity," Lloyd said.

Lloyd needs a bone marrow transplant from a blood relative. His grandnephews are young enough to fit the bill, but the doctor said the odds of finding a match would be one in eight.

Lucky for Lloyd, he has eight grandnephews, and one was a match.

"This time of year, particularly this day of Thanksgiving, really just gives you hope and a promise that it's going be better," said Babette Lloyd, Jim’s wife.

Lloyd anticipates having his bone marrow transplant after the holidays.

"Take one day at a time, trust in the Lord and cling to your family," he said.