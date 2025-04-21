Wife and husband dead after Tesla crashes, catches fire in Virginia neighborhood

A couple from Falls Church, Virginia, died after their car went off the road, crashed into a tree and caught fire on Sunday, police say.

Ashraf Bhagat, 75, died at the scene of the crash on Lakeview Drive in Lake Barcroft about 6:30 p.m., Fairfax County police said in a release on Monday.

Her husband, 81-year-old Nazir Bhagat, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died.

Ashraf Bhagat was driving the 2023 Tesla before it went off the road, smashed through landscaping and flipped over in the front yard of a home.

In less than 90 seconds, the electric car was engulfed in flames with the couple still inside.

In a video a neighbor shared with News4, a man wearing what appears to be an Amazon Delivery uniform can be seen pulling Nazir Bhagat from the burning car. Neighbors said the good Samaritan suffered minor burns.

It's still unknown why the car veered the road and detectives are investigating whether speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

Police are asking anyone who has any information to call them at 703-280-0543 or submit a tip anonymously to 1-866-411-TIPS.