Why Arlington street parking prices increased in some of the busiest areas

A small pressure sensor about the size of a drink coaster has been embedded under about 4,500 street parking spaces in busy areas of Arlington, Virginia.

Through a pilot program that began Monday, some spaces now cost more amid efforts to increase short-term parking turnover.

Round, black sensors are the sign you are participating in a study aimed at making better use of Arlington’s street parking.

Prices are going up for some of the highest-demand spaces in the pilot project area, which includes the Rosslyn-Ballston neighborhood and Richmond Highway.

“A pilot project is an experiment. Our goal is to learn as much as we can about what works, and what doesn’t,” a video from the county government said.

What is being called a “first round of adjustments” includes a 50-cent per hour price increase for some spots between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Planners want to know what price increase would push drivers to cheaper spots away from busy commercial areas. That would, in theory, make more street parking available for a quick pickup from a store or restaurant. Reducing double-parking is another goal.

Right now, the 50-cent hourly increase applies to about 12% of the parking spaces in the program.

No camera technology is being used and no personally identifying information can be collected by the system, according to officials.

After gathering data for one year, the project team anticipates applying what it calls pricing tools – raising or lowering hourly costs – on a quarterly basis until the program’s goals are met.

Spaces designated for accessible parking are not included in the program.

Go here for information from the county on the plan.