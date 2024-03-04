‘What a wonderful man': Volunteer firefighter killed in Sterling house explosion to be laid to rest

A Loudoun County firefighter killed in the line of duty will be honored Monday at a celebration of life in Leesburg, Virginia.

Trevor Brown, 45, was a Sterling volunteer firefighter who died last month in an explosion that destroyed a home.

“What a wonderful man. This was a stay-at-home dad and took care of his children, his three children,” Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Johnson said. “And I think that transpired to what he did at the fire service.”

Thousands are expected to attend Brown’s funeral at the Cornerstone Chapel at 11 a.m.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is set to speak at the service, ordered United States and Virginia flags to be lowered at all state buildings Monday. Flags will stay at half-staff until sunset.

First responders said to expect significant traffic delays near the chapel and around the Leesburg Airport until about 3 p.m.

Brown had been affiliated with Loudoun County Fire and Rescue since 2016, officials said.

Eleven first responders and two civilians were taken to hospitals with varying injuries after the devastating explosion in February, officials said.

A 500-gallon underground propane tank had been found leaking near the home, according to officials. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.