‘We Want to Be Safe': Police Search for Naked Man Attacking Women on W&OD Trail

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a naked man who attacked two women on a popular Fairfax County trail, and they believe the suspect could be linked to at least three other incidents.

Those who use W&OD Trail in Virginia say the reports are terrifying and disturbing.

The latest two incidents were reported on Friday. The first happened just before 8:15 a.m. between the Town Center and Fairfax County parkways, when a man without pants approached a woman from behind and grabbed her, Fairfax County police said. She was able to break free, and the man ran toward Sunset Hills Road.

Then about 3 p.m. a woman reported another assault near Ferndale Avenue.

The suspect is described by police as a white or Hispanic man between 30-40 years old and between 5 feet and 5 inches or 5 feet and 8 inches tall. He has an athletic build and was last seen in a dark-colored head band, yellow exercise vest and was not wearing pants.

As a result, safety is top of mind on the typically family-friendly trail. Pilar Otoya, for instance, has used the trail for decades, but the recent incidents are making her think twice.

“[I feel] very afraid, very insecure,” Otoya said. “I won’t get up at 4 o’clock in the morning to run or bike. I will try to do it when people are around and I know, kind of I am more protected.”

Police and K-9 units combed the trail but weren’t able to find the suspect. They believe the same man exposed himself on the trail three previous times this month, on Aug. 3, 15 and 18.

“It’s very scary. Being a woman it’s like, we want to be safe. So it’s really very scary, and we come here very often,” another trail user, Swati Mulay, said.

Fairfax County police said members of the Victim Services Division have been assigned to the case and have reached out to provide appropriate resources and help the victims they might need after going through a traumatic event.

“It feels horrendous. People should be able to come out here and get their exercise and enjoy their time with their families and have a good time. They should be able to do so safely,” Stan LaFrance, who also uses the trail, said.

Police are also asking members who live near the trail to review their home surveillance videos for any suspicious activity.

The department is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for any information leading to an arrest.