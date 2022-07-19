Arlington County

Washington-Liberty High School Locks Down, Fireworks Found: Police

No injuries were reported after a shooting scare. Officers found evidence of discharged fireworks, Arlington County police said

police lights
Shutterstock

Washington-Liberty High School was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of possible gunshots, but no injuries have been reported and no weapons were found, Arlington County police said.

Officers found evidence of discharged fireworks after responding to the school about 7:50 a.m., police said.

The school was kept in lockdown while officers searched the building and continued investigating.

Arlington Public Schools are currently offering summer school courses, according to the school district's website.

