‘Wanted it so badly': Teen recovers from burns to half his body, earns lead in school musical

A Northern Virginia teenager who spent more than a month in the hospital with burns to half his body managed to recover and earn the lead role in his high school’s musical.

James Culatta, a 2025 Herndon High School graduate, was hiking with his family in Utah last summer when the ground gave out beneath him.

“I fell into this super hot boiling mud that I had to climb out of, which was terrifying,” Culatta said.

“I looked down at my hands and saw all the skin melted off and all the blood everywhere,” he said.

They were in an area so remote it took EMTs 45 minutes to arrive. Culatta was airlifted to a hospital.

He needed multiple surgeries and spent more than a month in the burn unit.

“Still, it’s something that’s really hard to even remember,” said his father, Richard. “Feeling helpless. All you can do is just hold a hand out and say squeeze as hard as you possibly can.”

“I remember feeling so sick because I was laying in bed for so long,” Culatta said. “I was constantly in bed for weeks at a time, and standing up was just so, so painful and nauseating.”

During that time, Culatta learned Herndon High School would be performing “Footloose” for the spring musical. Even though he was still stuck in Utah and could barely move, Culatta was determined to start walking and try for the lead role.

“I just really wanted it; I wanted it so badly,” he said. “Every night when I couldn’t sleep, I would try to walk as much as I could.”

He recovered enough to return home and audition, and sure enough, he got the part.

“We were not in the business of pity casting, or like, ‘Oh, this kid came back, let’s give him something great to have his senior year,’” Herndon High Theatre Arts Director Scott Pafumi said. “It was he looked the part, he sounded the part and he danced it.”

“I love 'Footloose' so, so much, and I love dancing,” Culatta said. “Dancing, dancing is the greatest thing in the world to me.”

While juggling rehearsals and physical therapy, he managed to stay on track with school. He graduated last week with an advanced diploma.

“I worked super hard for the role, and when I finally took that last bow, it was the greatest feeling of my life, and I will never ever forget that,” he said.

This summer, Culatta will work as a counselor at a camp for burn victims in Utah. He said he wants to give back to others going through the same thing as him.

He plans to attend Utah Valley University in the fall and will continue doing theater.

