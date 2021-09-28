Sterling

Virginia Woman Killed in Hammer Attack Had Protective Order

Regina Redman-Lollobrigido's husband turned himself in, an official could be heard saying on a police radio

By Pat Collins and NBC Washington Staff

sterling apartments crime scene
NBC Washington

A Northern Virginia woman who died after officials say her husband brutally beat her with a hammer had a protective order against him after a previous assault, court records say.

Regina Redman-Lollobrigido died after the domestic violence assault in her home in Sterling on Sept. 19, the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. She was 44 and a mother. 

Her husband, Peter Lollobrigido, 49, turned himself in, an official could be heard saying on a police radio. 

“Subject called. Fire/rescue side. Advises that he just killed his wife. Subject said he would be out front,” he can be heard saying. 

Court records document a history of abuse and a woman looking for help. 

In July, Redman-Lollobrigido said her husband grabbed her neck, making her unable to breathe. She said he slammed her head into a refrigerator and her face into kitchen cabinets. 

Lollobrigido was arrested July 23 and charged with assault, strangulation and abduction. He was released from jail July 30 on $5,000 unsecured bond. He was told to stay away from his wife, and his actions were to be monitored by a GPS tracking device. 

Officials say he killed her less than two months later. 

Lollobrigido attacked his wife with a hammer on Sept. 19, the sheriff’s office said. 

Deputies responded to the Stone Springs Apartments on Glascock Field Terrace in Sterling at about 3:30 p.m. Redman-Lollobrigido and Lollobrigido were found in the apartment, the sheriff’s office said. 

Lollobrigido was arrested, and Redman-Lollobrigido was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

She was so brutally beaten, with blows to the face and head, that her own mother identified her using a tattoo she had on her arm, records say.

Lollobrigido is now charged with attempted murder, aggravated malicious wounding and violation of a protective order. Additional charges are pending. He was being held at a psychiatric hospital in Petersburg, Virginia. 

