Virginia Woman Injured in Violent Carjacking

A woman suffered serious injuries in a vicious attack and carjacking Monday morning in Prince William County, Virginia, police said.

The 37-year-old woman got out of her car in the parking lot of Life Time Fitness in Gainesville before 7 a.m. when a man grabbed her head and slammed it into her car, police said. He wrestled her to the ground and took her keys.

Paramedics treated the woman for serious injuries in the parking lot, police said. Police got a call that the victim's car was found later that day.

"The vehicle was actually down near Lee Highway, underneath the Route 55 bridge near the railroad tracks there," said Renee Carr of Prince William County Police Department.

The vehicle was badly damaged and looked like it had been taken off road, police said.

Police are reviewing surveillance video from cameras outside of the gym. They only have a vague description of the man.

"We have remained in direct, constant contact with the individual who was impacted by this serious matter and we are pleased that she is doing well at this time," a spokesperson for the gym said.

The gym said it's taking steps to provide additional security in the parking lot where the woman was attacked.