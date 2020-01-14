A Northern Virginia woman died after going to Colombia to get plastic surgery.

Adriana Leon’s family said the 21-year-old woman lost more than 100 pounds through diet and exercise. As a result, she had excess skin she wanted removed.

She had the procedure Friday but then had complications.

The attorney for the plastic surgeon's office where Leon had the surgery said she was in perfect health when she left.

Apparently, she hired a post-op facility to care for her after the surgery. Her family said that's where she died but they don't know how or why.

The lawyer for the plastic surgeon's office said the attending physician was never notified about the complications Leon had, only learning about it after her death.

News4 has reached out to the post-op facility for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Leon’s family is in the process of bringing her body home.