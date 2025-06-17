Virginia woman returns to U.S. to fight deportation to Guatemala

A Northern Virginia mother who was suddenly detained and deported heads to court Tuesday to try to stay in the United States.

The woman’s husband and employer told News4 she was initially taken to Guatemala before being returned to Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention in the U.S.

Two weeks ago, Claudia Alvarenga Espana was raising four children with her husband in Manassas and working at the Georgetown South Community Center to help pay the mortgage on the couple’s Manassas town home. Alvarenga Espana’s boss says she also often stepped up to volunteer at community events.

Suddenly two weeks ago, Alvarenga Espana didn’t show up for work.

“I got a call from her husband. ‘She’s been detained. She wanted me to call you and tell you that she wouldn’t be at work today but that she’d be back as soon as she could,’” Georgetown South Community manager Meg Carroll said.

Alvarenga Espana came to the U.S. from Guatemala in 2010 when she was 17 years old. Her asylum application says she was fleeing an abusive partner who threatened to kill her. She says she was trafficked as she made her way to the border.

Alvarenga Espana’s deportation odyssey began June 3 when she went to an ICE office for a required check-in. Her husband and employer say she was taken into custody, sent to the Arlington ICE office and taken to an ICE detention facility in Louisiana.

“They told her she was detained because she had no open case and that there was a judge order to deport anyone who didn’t have an open case,” her husband told Telemundo 44.

About a week later, Alvarenga Espana called to say she was being moved, Carroll said. She was flown to Guatemala.

“Then a Guatemalan official, not an American official, came in and said to her the United States has made a mistake and apparently you have a hearing to stay your deportation, and it’s in the United States next week,” Carroll said.

Alvarenga Espana chose to return and was taken to an ICE facility in Texas.

She’s fighting her deportation, alleging “that she is being unlawfully detained in violation of the due process clause of the Fifth Amendment.”

The judge ordered June 9 “that the petitioner shall not be removed from the United States unless and until the court issues a contrary order.”

Carroll said that’s why Alvarenga Espana was given the chance to come back for a hearing scheduled for Tuesday. But Carroll is not optimistic.

“I’ve been here 14 years, and I consider what’s being done just very inhuman,” she said.

Alvarenga Espana’s husband says if his wife is not able to stay in the U.S., the whole family will be forced to leave.

“It is our last option in case she is deported again. We’re all going to have to leave,” he said. “We can’t be separated.”

News4 reached out to Alvarenga Espana’s immigration attorney but has not heard back.

ICE has not responded News4’s questions sent by email.

